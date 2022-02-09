Serie A: Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi, Alessandro Bastoni banned after derby row

Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi and player Alessandro Bastoni have been banned following a row at the end of the Milan derby.

Serie A has suspended Inzaghi for one match as the coach targeted the referee inside the dressing room. The Nerazzurri tactician was also fined EUR15,000.

While the Inter defender has been suspended for two games. Bastoni was replaced after 82 minutes and was involved in a touchline row with AC Milan's Theo Hernandez. Lautaro Martinez has been fined EUR10,000.

In the derby, Inter fell to defeat for only the second time this season. The Nerazzurri were all over the visitors and until 15 minutes from the end the only black mark on their performance was not having increased the lead. Perisic hit his 50th goal for the club in the first half, slotting home from another wonderful Hakan Calhanoglu corner, while Denzel Dumfries saw his header ruled out for offside.

Fortune smiled upon Milan as Brahim Diaz's effort somehow made its way to Olivier Giroud for the Frenchman to tap home, and four minutes later the Rossoneri striker was able to double his side's advantage.

( With inputs from ANI )

