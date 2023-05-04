Sethu Mudurai prepares cautiously against their crucial tie against Eastern Sporting Union

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 4 : An interesting tie between two former Indian Women's League champions, Sethu Madurai and Eastern Sporting Union is on the cards in the IWL 2023 at the TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Sethu Madurai clinched the title back in 2019, and are aiming to reclaim glory this season. They are now at the top of the Group B table. Head Coach Joseph Naik spoke about his side's preparations ahead of the game.

"Eastern Sporting Union are one of the strongest sides and they play good football. We are focused and will aim to stay calm and composed, as we like to play good football too," said Naik as quoted by AIFF.

When asked whether the team could go on to finish their group stage campaign unbeaten, Naik answered, "It will be amazing if we stay unbeaten. Everything is possible. We believe and trust ourselves, but at the same time, we are not overconfident. We are working as a team to get better with each game."

On the other hand, Eastern Sporting Union, who were the champions of the inaugural season of the IWL, will be looking to bounce back after the loss against Odisha FC. "We will fight back in order to get the three points," said head coach Ronibala Devi, as she urged her side to bring their best game to the pitch.

"We still have chances for qualification, so we will try our best to win matches and score more goals," she added.

The match between Sethu Madurai and Eastern Sporting Union will kick off at 8 am on Friday.

