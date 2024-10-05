SFA Championships Delhi 2024: India's no. 2 U-11 squash player reaches semi-final on day 1

New Delhi [India], October 5 : The SFA Championship Delhi kicked off on Saturday with an exciting first day, highlighted by the impressive performance of U-11 India No. 2 squash player, Vihaan Chandhok. The U-11 Asia no.5 player impressed everyone by reaching the semi-finals, setting the stage for a thrilling competition. Alongside squash, badminton and skating were also in full swing at different venues.

At the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Aakshat Pratap Singh Rawat, a state-level player in the U-13 category, showcased impressive skills in badminton during his second SFA Championship. Aakshat won bronze medal in 100m Athletics in the previous edition and in this edition, he has reached the quarterfinals of Badminton and is a strong medal contender.

Another U-13 badminton player who reached the quarter-final are Vihaan Aggarwal of DPS Noida and Arsh Yadav of DAV Centenary Public School, both of these dominated their opponents and won with big margins.

Skating events took place at GR International School, featuring medal events in various categories, including U-9 500m Inline for both girls and boys, 1000m Inline U-9, U-11 500m Inline, U-14 500m Inline, and U-17 500m Inline for both girls and boys.

As Day 1 ended, the medals tally showed some early leaders. Indraprastha World School in West Delhi, Paschim Vihar, leads with 25 points, followed by GD International School in Sector-92, Gurugram, and St. Anthony's Senior Secondary School in South Delhi, Hauz Khas, each with 3 points.

The SFA Championships will this year feature 14500 athletes, aged 3 to 18, from a whopping 545 schools, who will compete in 19 sports across seven venues with Day 1 featuring three sports - Badminton, Squash and Skating

The Championship is part of Sports For All's (SFA) commitment to professionalise, organise, and monetise grassroots sports, aiming to foster a culture that values and invests in sports nationwide. The championships this year will run until October 11, roping in participants from across Delhi in a hunt for the best talents.

