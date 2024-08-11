Sheffield United sign Tyrese Campbell on three-year contract

Sheffield [UK], August 11 : English Football League Championship (EFL) side Sheffield United announced the signing of Tyrese Campbell on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal.

The former Stokes City striker became Sheffield United's third signing of the week and, overall, eighth in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Campbell's career began within Manchester City's academy. However, he turned down the chance to continue his career at the Etihad. Instead, he ended up signing a contract with Stoke City in the summer of 2016. Campbell ended his time with Stokes City earlier this year and scored 36 goals.

Campbell was a prolific goalscorer at the U-18 level. He made his professional debut against Leicester City in the Premier League in February 2018.

After signing for the Blades, Campbell said, as quoted from the statement released by the club, "I was keen to get here before the start of the season, get training and be around the team. If you are player, looking at the club, anyone would be proud to play here.

"It is a team with a lot of ambition, it is a great squad who are capable of pushing right at the top of the league which is where I want to be. To be wanted by Sheffield United, as soon as I heard that, it was my goal to be a Sheffield United player," he added.

On the latest recruit, head coach Chris Wilder stated, "There's been a lot of work behind the scenes this week to make these deals happen, to ensure we bolster our numbers with quality for the start of the season. Like any deal, it doesn't just happen overnight, and similar to Harry, Alfie and many others, our work on getting Tyrese here started long before this week."

"Tyrese is someone I've liked for a long time. As an opposition manager, I always saw something in him which made me think I'd like to work with him one day, so I'm delighted to bring him to Bramall Lane. You can argue he has a point to prove at the level, but as a staff we have had success in taking on players similar to Tyrese's situation, and then getting the best out of them. There's a desire from Tyrese to step up to the challenge, and we see a really talented player here who is still only 24. It is a partnership which we believe can flourish," he added.

