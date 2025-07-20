"Someone who transcends the sport...": Inter Miami manager compares Messi's impact to Jordan, Nadal

New Jersey [US], July 20 : Following his side's win over New York Red Bulls in their Major League Soccer (MLS) match, Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano hailed the legendary striker Lionel Messi, saying that his impact has made him transcend the sport itself, comparing his status to basketball legend Michael Jordan and tennis icon Rafael Nadal.

Messi continued his red-hot form, scoring his sixth brace in the past seven matches as Inter Miami crushed New York Red Bulls 5-1 in Harrison, New Jersey, on early Sunday morning in their Major League Soccer (MLS) match. The Argentina superstar delivered one of his best performances of the season, scoring two goals and providing two assists as his team dismantled the 2024 MLS Cup finalists at their home ground.

Speaking after the match as quoted by Goal.com, Mascherano, who shared the pitch and locker room with the footballing maestro during his playing days for Argentina and FC Barcelona, said, "I was with him for eight years at Barcelona, with the national team, at airports, hotels - especially in places he has not visited often, people go crazy. He generates all of this. I think the admiration is total, but it is not just because of the kind of footballer he is. I think he is a role model, someone who transcends the sport. Any sports fan feels admiration for athletes like Messi, Michael Jordan, and Rafael Nadal people who have made history in their sport. We are very privileged to witness this up close."

Reflecting on the win, he added, "This was a difficult period with all the travel and little rest - the match against Cincinnati reflected our fatigue. Now we have a long week, and we'll use it to let the guys who are most tired get some rest."

Recently, Inter Miami took part in the FIFA Club World Cup, with their journey ending in the pre-quarters after a loss to UEFA Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by 4-0.

Coming to the match, the hosts started off strongly, with Alexander Hack putting them in the lead during the 14th minute. However, the star-studded Inter Miami was quick to respond, with Jordi Alba levelling the scores in the 24th minute thanks to a Messi assist, as per GOAL.com.

Telasco Segovia scored two goals in the first half, the first one in the 27th minute, with another Messi assist, while the second one came on the verge of halftime. At the half-time whistle, Inter Miami led 3-1.

The boots of the maestro produced the much-anticipated goal in the 60th minute, and 15 minutes later, after Benjamin Cremaschi was introduced on the pitch, the US player found Luis Suarez, who crossed the ball to Messi, who wasted no time in producing a beauty again to make the scoreline 5-1.

Inter Miami is in the fifth spot in the table, with 12 wins, five draws and four losses, totalling 41 points, seven below the table toppers FC Cincinnati, who have 15 wins in 24 matches, with three draws and six losses.

As per ESPN, Messi's goal tally during the ongoing MLS season has increased to 18, and he has contributed to 27 goals. He has scored 40 goals for the American club since joining the team in the summer of 2023.

