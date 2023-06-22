Southampton FC appoints Russell Martin as their new first team manager

Southampton [UK], June 22 : After finishing at the bottom of the table and getting relegated from the Premier League in the 2022/23 season, Southampton have appointed Russell Martin as their new manager on Thursday.

Martin previously managed Swansea City FC and he finished in 10th place in the second tier last season after ending their campaign with a nine-game unbeaten run which included wins over West Brom and Norwich City.

Russell reflected on his appointment and said it will be a privilege to manage a club which has a rich history.

"It's a privilege to accept this opportunity at Southampton, a club with such a long and rich history. My aim is to get this club back where it belongs - in the top flight of English football. I am ready for this challenge and will give everything to achieve this aim and to give the supporters a team that makes them proud. I'm thrilled to be here and cannot wait for the work to begin," Russell said on the club's official website.

Southampton FC Chairman, Henrik Kraft also expressed his views on Russell's appointment, "We are extremely excited to welcome Russell to Southampton. Russell was the stand-out candidate throughout our recruitment process and we are confident his strong track record, alongside the experienced leadership of our new Director of Football, Jason Wilcox, will deliver great results," Kraft said.

Director of Football, Jason Wilcox described their new manager as a person who fits in their vision and the goals that they are trying to achieve.

"Russell has shown fantastic qualities in his managerial career so far and is someone who we believe will thrive in the great environment we have here at Southampton. He is a fantastic fit for what we are trying to achieve, with a strong record of developing and nurturing young, talented players to fulfil their potential and deliver results on the pitch. We can't wait for Russell to get started working with the team at Staplewood as we get ready for the new season," Wilcox said.

Russell's former club, Swansea thanked their former manager for his work with the club and said that they will give an update about the new first-team coaching staff in time.

"Swansea City would like to place on record its thanks to Russell for his work during his time in SA1. The club will update supporters regarding a new first-team coaching staff in due course," Swansea City wrote in the statement as quoted by the club's website.

Southampton will be looking to turn their fortune around after the arrival of their new manager.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor