Spanish goalkeeper Adrain leaves Liverpool after five years

Liverpool [UK], July 8 : Premier League club Liverpool confirmed the departure of Spanish goalkeeper Adrian after his contract expired.

Adrian spent five years with Liverpool and made 26 appearances for the Reds. He played a key role in Liverpool's penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup in 2019.

The club released an official statement to announce the departure of the experienced Spanish goalkeeper, "Adrian departs Liverpool this summer having made a valuable contribution to the club's successes across his five years at Anfield. A popular figure among teammates and staff alike, Adrian leaves the Reds with the best wishes of everybody at the club. Thank you for everything."

Adrian arrived at Anfield in 2019 and mostly played as the second-choice goalkeeper for Liverpool. His appearances for the Reds were limited due to the assurance Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson has provided at the goalpost.

With the rise of Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian became the third-choice goalkeeper for the Reds. He made his last appearance for the club in the 2022 Community Shield.

Kelleher and Alisson were ruled out of the fixture due to injury which allowed Adrian to take the gloves against Manchester City.

Adrian took to X and posted a video to thank the fans for their support during his time with the club.

"I'm making this video to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you have given me during this beautiful and successful journey together. In five years you have shown me so many things. That wearing the Liverpool shirt and defending the Liverpool badge at Anfield should be added to the seven wonders of the world. That eleven yards is nothing when it comes to winning a title. That London is really Anfield South," Adrian said.

"The Scouse accent is not difficult, it is for chosen and special people. That tradition must be protected. That You Will Never Walk alone is not just an anthem, it is a philosophy of life. Even that only three letters, K.O.P, can lift you up in the hardest moments. Now, it's time for me to share all these experiences I have learned. I will be grateful to you for my whole life. You have been and always will be very special to me and to my family. As Bill Shankly said, 'Liverpool Football Club exists to win trophies.' I wish you all the best. Once red, always red," Adrian concluded.

As of now, the 37-year-old's future destination is yet to be confirmed. He has been heavily linked with a possible return to Spain according to the latest reports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor