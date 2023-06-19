Spanish striker Joselu pens deal with Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], June 19 : After playing a crucial role in Spain's triumph in Nations League, a few hours later Spanish striker Joselu was announced as Real Madrid's latest signing on Monday.

Real Madrid made an official announcement on Monday to announce the arrival of the experienced Spanish striker.

The 33-year-old played a key role in Spain's triumph as he struck the winning goal against Italy in the semi-finals. He was also the top Spanish goal scorer in the last La Liga campaign with 16 goals for Espanyol.

This will mark the second time in his decorated career, Joselu will feature in the shades of Real Madrid. He was a part of Real Madrid's youth academy in 2010 and played for Castilla.

He was the top scorer in the team in the two seasons that he spent with the reserves. In the second of them, in the 2011-12 season, he proved to be instrumental in securing promotion to the Second Division. He found the back of the net 19 times in the regular league and 7 more in the promotion play-offs.

He made his debut for Los Blancos in 2011 against Almeia by coming off the bench in front of Madrid fans in Santiago Bernabeu. Barely three minutes passed on the clock and he registered his name on the scoresheet. He left Madrid and went to play in different parts of Europe.

But now he will be back to feature for Real Madrid once again. Real Madrid have been strengthening their squad in the summer transfer window this season.

He could be looked up as the replacement of their iconic striker Karim Benzema, who decided to join Saud Arabia Premier League outfit Al Ittihad earlier this month.

They ended up securing the signature of young English midfielder Jude Bellingham on a six-year deal four days ago.

They recalled young attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz to widen their attacking options and in order to further strengthen their defensive options Fran Garcia was called back to the club after his loan spell ended with Rayo Vallecano.

