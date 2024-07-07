Special for how we fought back: Attacker Bukayo Saka on England's win over Switzerland

Dusseldorf [Germany], July 7 : After his side's crucial win against Switzerland in the quarter-final match in the EURO 2024, England attacker Bukayo Saka said that it was special how they fought back and made a comeback win.

Breel Embolo made the first breakthrough of the match in the 75th minute and gave a lead to the Swiss side. Bukayo Saka scored a late goal in the 80th minute and helped England make a comeback in the match. However, the match went into the penalty shoot after both sides failed to score in the extra time. Later in the game, the Three Lions sealed a 5-3 win over the Swiss side in the penalties.

Saka was named the Player of the Match after his stupendous performance in the match.

Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander Arnold were the scorers for England in the spot kicks.

Speaking after the match, Saka said that he was proud of his side for winning the match from the penalty spot.

"I'm going to put it up there. It was special, special for how we fought back and to go to penalties as well. The last time we took a penalty shootout at the Euros, we all know what happened. I'm so proud of everyone that we got over the line," Saka was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

He added that it was difficult for him to make a comeback but he took the chances.

"I have faith in God. To come back from something like that was really difficult but I used it to make me stronger and today I took the chance, so I'm happy," he added.

England will take on Netherlands in the second semi-final match of the tournament at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Thursday.

