Special motivation to wait for PSG clash until next year, says Kahn

Berlin, Nov 8 Bayern Munich chairman Oliver Kahn might have hit the nail on the head expressing his view on the latest UEFA Champions League draw. "Hard to say in what condition we will be at that time," the former German international said after Paris Saint-Germain were drawn as the Bavar' opponents.

Kahn's thoughts might not only apply to the 2020 treble winners but to the three remaining German clubs.

Along with Bayern's tricky tie against the team of superstars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt also face challenging assignments, reports Xinhua.

Leipzig cross swords with Manchester City and their Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland, while Dortmund will face former players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic when they take on Chelsea.

Frankfurt, as one of the campaign's knockout stage surprises, will face a stern test against Serie A leaders Napoli. Kahn took the chance to speak about the positive effects of an unusual 2022-2023 campaign as the current club season is interrupted by the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"If you have the prominent name of your opponent in your mind over the upcoming weeks and months, this is a sort of motivation that helps you stay tuned over a long time," said the 2001 Champions League winner.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed some disappointment after he received the news.

"We won the group with six clean games and don't feel rewarded facing a draw like that," the 35-year-old said.

"But the same might apply for PSG I guess; they won't be happy to play against us at an early stage like that."

Bayern's mood might be influenced by the results of the latest games in 2020 and 2021.

The Bavar not only won the 2020 final 1-0, but pushed PSG out a year later in the quarterfinals.

While Leipzig and Frankfurt slip into the role of underdogs, Dortmund claim to have a realistic chance against Chelsea. The success of the Black and Yellows might depend on the performance level of key figure Jude Bellingham, who is said to be a target of several Premier League sides, including Chelsea.

The game might draw additional attention as Dortmund's young striker Youssoufa Moukoko is said to be on Liverpool's watchlist.

Leipzig and Frankfurt speak about "the game of the year" for their fans, but don't see their teams without a chance to beat their better-rated opponents.

Leipzig's hopes rest on the goals of French international Christopher Nkunku, while Frankfurt are banking on their team spirit.

Frankfurt are Germany's 11th club to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League a feat no other country has accomplished.

