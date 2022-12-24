Sport's biggest superstar's who were reduced to tears in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo

In what could be his last appearance in a World Cup match, Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo was seen crying inconsolably as his team were shocked 1-0 by Morocco in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.Ronaldo and his countrymen tried hard and came very close on several occasions but Morocco managed to hold on to the lead that they got after Youssef En-Nesyri had headed in from close range in the dying minutes of the first half.

Neymar Jr

One of the finest players of his generation, Neymar Jr. had his heart broken in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final against Croatia.The Paris Saint-Germain forward couldn't stop his tears as he bid goodbye to the Brazil fans who had come out in numbers to support them in the Qatar World Cup. A few of Neymar's teammates also tried to console him but they couldn't succeed.

Rohit Sharma

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was an emotional man at the end of India's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022. Men in Blue lost to England by 10 wickets to get knocked out of the tournament in an embarrassing way.Rohit shed a tear or two at the end of match as it was getting difficult for him to deal with the loss.