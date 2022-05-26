Sports Odisha end IWL campaign with dominant win against Mata Rukmani

Sports Odisha wrapped up the Indian Women's League season with a dominant 7-0 win against Mata Rukmani FC on Thursday at the 7th Battalion Ground.

Deepa Nayak netted four goals for Sports Odisha, while Pyari Xaxa scored a hattrick to help her side end its campaign with three more points.

Sports Odisha looked to control the game with their slow build-up play from the start, but Mata Rukmani were in a destructive move, often pressing high up the pitch to induce a few unforced errors. However, the Sports Odisha defence managed to thwart off the threat for the majority of the first half, before opening the scoring just minutes before the half-time break.

Three goals in quick succession right at the end of the first half turned the tide in favour of Sports Odisha. A miscued backpass by Nilima Khakha presented Deepa Nayak with the opportunity to break the deadlock, as she rounded off the keeper and slotted it home. Thereafter, Deepa scored another after a good interception, while Pyari Xaxa added a third, scoring off a header from a corner.

The three goals at the end of the first half, seemed to have given more impetus to Sports Odisha, who came out with much more intent. Pyari scored her second with a tap-in on the 51st minute, before setting up Deepa's hat-trick.

In the last quarter of the game, Pyari once again found the net to complete her own hattrick, making it 6-0 for Sports Odisha. Deepa Nayak netted her fourth goal in added time, as she slipped one past the keeper, to finally make it 7-0 in favour of Sports Odisha.

With this win, Sports Odisha ended their IWL campaign fourth with 20 points from 11 matches, while Mata Rukmani finish their campaign at 11th with three points from 11 matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor