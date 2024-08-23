Star Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham sustains injury in training ahead of Valladolid clash

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Star Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham suffered a muscular injury in his right leg during training before Los Blancos' upcoming match against Real Valladolid in La Liga, the club confirmed.

The Los Blancos said that the English footballer has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantaris muscle in his right leg.

"Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by Real Madrid's medical team, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantaris muscle in his right leg. His progress will be monitored," Real Madrid stated in a statement.

According to a report from ESPN, Bellingham will be out of the field until almost mid-September after he sustained the injury.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Real Madrid head coach confirmed Bellingham's injury and said that the club is currently evaluating it.

"[Bellingham] got a knock. We're evaluating it. It was quite clear in terms of the evaluation. We lacked balance at times and we have to work on that. It isn't too complicated. When the problem is clear, there's a clear solution," Ancelotti was quoted by ESPN as saying.

Bellingham displayed a stupendous performance in the previous season of La Liga. In the 2023-2024 season, he scored 23 goals and attempted 13 assists after playing 42 matches.

Recapping Real Madrid's previous match against Mallorca, Rodrygo scored in the opening minutes of the match to give Los Blancos an early lead. However, in the second half, they failed to hold the lead and conceded a goal in the 53rd minute when Vedal Muriqi from a set-piece. Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy was also shown a red card in the dying minutes of the match when the French footballer attempted a rash challenge.

Real Madrid will take on Real Valladolid in their upcoming match in La Liga on August 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor