Star Switzerland player Xherdan Shaqiri announces retirement from international football

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Star Switzerland player Xherdan Shaqiri on Monday announced his retirement from international football after the end of EURO 2024.

Shaqiri bid adieu to international football after his 14-year long journey with the Switzerland national team. The 32-year-old was also named in the Swiss squad for the recently concluded EURO 2024 in Germany. The Rossocrociati had an average run in the tournament and ended their voyage in the quarter-final round of the tournament.

In club football, he has played for Basel, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Stoke City, Liverpool, and Lyon. Currently, he is playing in Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Chicago Fire FC.

Switzerland beat Italy 2-0 in the Round of 16 of the EURO 2024. However, they lost against England in the quarterfinal after a sad 5-3 loss in the penalty shootout.

In EURO 2024, Shaqiri scored just one goal against Scotland, which helped them confirm their spot in the knockout stage of the prestigious tournament.

Taking to his official social media handle, Shaqiri wrote an emotional note to announce his retirement. The 32-year-old said that it's his time to bid adieu to the national team after a 14-year-old journey with them.

"Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years with the Swiss national team and unforgettable moments. It's time to say goodbye to the national team. Great memories remain and I say to you all: THANK YOU," Shaqiri wrote on X.

Sieben Turniere, viele Tore, 14 Jahre Schweizer A-Nationalmannschaft und unvergessliche Momente. Es ist Zeit, mich von der Nati zu verabschieden. Tolle Erinnerungen bleiben und dafür sage ich euch allen: DANKE, MERCI, GRAZIE, FALEMINDERIT. 🇨🇭❤️… pic.twitter.com/qT9OoQK79x— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) July 15, 2024

The attacking midfielder played his first match for Switzerland in 2010 and since then, he has made 125 appearances and scored 32 goals for them.

He also played four FIFA World Cups with the Swiss side in the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions of the prestigious tournament.

