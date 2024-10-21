"Step by step we have to move forward": Brandon Fernandes on the future of Indian Football

By Diptayan Hazra

New Delhi [India], October 21 : India's and Mumbai City FC attacking midfielder Brandon Fernandes recently opened up about the future of football in India, sharing his optimism for the sport's growth in the country.

"I think step by step we have to move forward. This is all I can say, and the progress will happen for sure. We need to just work towards the right direction and things will happen for sure," Brandon said while speaking to ANI.

When asked about the players who have influenced his style, Brandon mentioned a mix of Indian and international stars.

"I always had a few favourite players in Indian football and abroad. Now we watch a lot of games from European football. There are so many players you look up to. Obviously, you take a little of each player and try to attribute it to your game, and that's how I do it. I watch the Premier League, and one of the players I look up to is Kevin De Bruyne. From India, as a kid, I always liked Bruno Coutinho, the Goan legend. I always looked up to him during that time," he added.

Reflecting on his time with Mumbai City FC, Brandon expressed his satisfaction.

"It has been great, to be honest. It's been nice to be here in Mumbai and to be part of this club. The club is very professional, and everything is great here. I'm sure that there will be many, many moments in the future to be cherished," he noted.

Brandon outlined his short-term and long-term goals with clarity.

"Well, right now, the short-term goal would be to have a good Indian Super League (ISL) season, to add more numbers from last season, to score goals and provide assists and to win trophies this season. Long-term, I don't think too much, I just take it season by season. So, my main target will be to have a very successful ISL season," Brandon added.

Discussing his career achievements, Brandon highlighted several key moments.

"I have won the Super Cup, the Shield, and obviously the Durand Cup. One trophy that I have not won is the ISL trophy, and hopefully, I can win it," he noted.

Brandon's return to Mumbai City FC has been positive.

"Great to be back with Mumbai City, a very professional club, and yeah, I'm happy to be here," he emphasized.

Adapting to Mumbai City FC's playing style was smooth for Brandon.

"It didn't take me too much time. I knew how Mumbai City play, and they're a very organized club. So, yeah, it didn't take much time. Everyone here at the club is very helpful, especially the coaching staff, and it was very easy for me to get through the system," Brandon remarked.

Brandon shared some of his memorable moments with Mumbai City FC.

"Well, I have just started the season. The memorable one was coming back to the club and playing against Mohun Bagan in the first match of the ISL. It was a good moment. I would say it's still the start, just four games. There's a long way to go. I'm sure there will be good moments in the future," he noted.

When asked about his favourite opponent, Brandon said, "I enjoy playing against all the teams. All the teams are different and have different dynamics. There is no team in ISL that is the same. So it's a good challenge. You have different clubs in ISL, and whenever you play against them, it's a different challenge. I want to score against all the teams."

Brandon Fernandes has joined Mumbai City FC this season from FC Goa, where he scored 11 goals in 109 appearances for the Gaurs (FCG). He has played 27 games for the national team so far.

