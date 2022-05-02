Streaming platform FIFA+ goes live with first Indian sports documentary 'Maitanam'

New Delhi, May 2 FIFA+, the streaming platform launched by football's global governing body, announced the launch of the sports documentary 'Maitanam', produced by RISE Worldwide. The documentary joins an elite list of global sports storytelling content as part of the select FIFA+ Originals made available globally.

With this documentary backed by RISE Worldwide, it throws a light on the 'beautiful game' as played in India. The 40-minute documentary, Maitanam, comprises six inspirational stories from the Indian state of Kerala where football is a way of life. The docu-film is now available for streaming worldwide on FIFA+.

Maitanam, the Malayalam word that literally means 'ground' or, by extension, stadium, is an ode to Kerala's passion and attempts to capture the Malayali passion for the sport, and also its ubiquity in the state, said a statement on Monday.

"We are happy to partner with RISE Worldwide as we foray into the Indian market with Maitanam, a docu-film on football set in Kerala. FIFA+ Originals are aimed at millions of sports fans across the globe. These films throw up unique perspectives on how football is played across geographies and cultures and the place the game commands in the hearts of fans," said Andrew Whitelaw, Commissioning Editor, FIFA+.

From Thiruvananthapuram to the commercial capital Kochi, the documentary covers diverse terrains, meeting priests that play barefoot, a women's team that has been making waves in overseas competitions and little girls training under nonagenar.

