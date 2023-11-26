Struggling Granada sacks coach Paco Lopez

Madrid, Nov 26 Spanish La Liga side Granada has confirmed the sacking of Paco Lopez as its first team coach.

The club published its decision on Sunday lunchtime on social media, thanking Lopez for "his commitment, professionalism and treatment, both of Granada football club and its supporters," as well as for leading them to promotion back to LaLiga last season, reports Xinhua.

"Your name will always be in our history after making us (second division) Champions," reads the post.

Lopez leaves the club in the wake of the 3-1 defeat away to Alaves on Friday which leaves Granada second from bottom of the table with just seven points from 14 matches.

They have won just one game since Lopez led them to promotion last season, with the main reason a defense that has conceded 33 goals and which was taken apart by Alaves, who had scored just 11 goals before Friday's game.

The club was also eliminated in the first round of the Copa del Rey knockout competition after fielding an illegible player against fifth tier Arosa.

Asked about his future in the wake of Friday's defeat, Lopez said he was, "only thinking about Granada. If I thought about my situation, that would be selfish," he commented.

