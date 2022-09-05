Suarez wonder strike keeps Nacional title hopes on track

Montevideo (Uruguay), Sep 5 Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez was on target as Nacional cruised to a 3-1 home victory over Penarol in Uruguay's Primera Division on Sunday.

Mathias Laborda gave the hosts the lead on the stroke of halftime with a bullet header following a corner.

Suarez doubled the advantage just after the restart when he ran onto a loose ball and thumped a 25-yard left-footed effort into the far corner. The 35-year-old has now scored three times in five league outings since rejoining his boyhood club as a free agent last month, reports Xinhua.

Kevin Mendez reduced the deficit when his low attempt from 22 yards rebounded in off the right post.

But Camilo Candido put the result beyond doubt when he wrong-footed a defender with a deft touch before angling a shot into the bottom right corner.

Nacional lead the 16-team Uruguayan top-flight standings with 15 points from six games while Penarol are eighth, seven points behind.

