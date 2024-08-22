Subroto Cup: Bengaluru's Army Boys Sports Company enters quarterfinal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22 : Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru entered the quarterfinals of the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub Junior Boys International Football Tournament dramatically. A toss of the coin was needed as both NNMHSS Chelembra, Kerala and Army Boys could not be separated in Group A either on points or on goal difference. Both teams finished their group stage campaign with seven points and a goal difference of plus six, which led to the need of a coin toss.

Army Sports Company won their final group stage game 3-1 against 01 Goa Battalion, NCC in their final group stage game but had to wait for the match between the Kerala school and Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun to decide their fate. NNMHSS needed to win by three goals to book their place in the quarterfinals and were on route to the knockouts as they led 3-0 until the final minutes. Maharana Pratap Sports College stunned the Kerala side, by scoring with the final kick of the game, deep into injury time which led to the need of a coin toss that ultimately favoured Army Boys Sports Company.

St. Stephen's School, Chandigarh also booked their places in the quarterfinals, topping Group G. In the winner takes it all match, they played out a goalless draw against Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa, finishing the group stage campaign with seven points. The Goa side remained unbeaten in the tournament, but finished below the Chandigarh School with one win and two draws, totalling five points.

Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, Jhargram, West Bengal also entered the quarterfinals in style thrashing Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu 6-1 in the final Group F game and topping the group.

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan thumped Hyderabad Public School 13-0 to finish their Group C proceedings with three wins from three matches and book their place in the quarterfinals while Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh beat SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland 4-0 to top Group E and qualify for the knockouts. In the process, they knocked out defending champions Minerva Public School from the competition.

Results

Group A

NNMHSS, Chelembra, Kerala beat Maharana Pratap Sports College, Uttarakhand - 3-1

Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru beat 01 Goa NCC Battalion - 3-1

Group B

Sri Lanka Schools Football Association beat Navrachna International School (ISSO) - 2-0

Group C

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan beat Hyderabad Public School (IPSC) - 13-0

Group D

Mother's Pride Public School, Himachal Pradesh beat Fountain Head School, Gujarat - 2-0

GSSS Mazara Dingrian, Punjab beat JNV, Pakur I, Jharkhand - 2-1

Group E

Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh beat SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland - 4-0

Minerva Public School, Mohali (CISCE) beat Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Chhattisgarh - 4-0

Group F

Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, West Bengal beat Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School, Tamil Nadu - 6-1

Group G

Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa drew St. Stephen's School, Chandigarh - 0-0

St. Xavier's High School, Jharkhand beat The Air Force School, New Delhi - 2-1

Group H

Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Mizoram beat Indira Modern High School, Haryana - 13-0.

