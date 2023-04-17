Super Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa to meet in inconsequential tie

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 17 : ATK Mohun Bagan will square off against defending champions, FC Goa in a Group C Super Cup clash at the EMS Stadium, Kozhikode on Tuesday.

It is a match of little consequence as both teams have already crashed out of the tournament leaving Jamshedpur FC march onto the semi-finals from this group. But given the status of the two teams, it is expected to be an interesting battle since ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa had always played their hearts out against each other in the past.

The Mariners are the ISL champions and are likely to avail the opportunity of playing this match as a preparation for the AFC Cup qualifying play-off. FC Goa, on the other hand, would look forward to ending the season on a high, which saw them finish seventh in the ISL.

This is going to be the 3rd time that the two teams square off against each other this season. FC Goa won the first clash of the season convincingly 3-0, while the return leg was won by ATK Mohun Bagan.

With nothing much at stake, ATK Mohun Bagan Head coach Juan Ferrando is upbeat that he would find the best team possible for tomorrow's match.

It was a great start to the competition for ATK Mohun Bagan when they tormented Gokulam Kerala FC's defence by scoring five goals in their opening match. However, in the next match against Jamshedpur FC the Kolkata side succumbed to a 0-3 defeat to end their hopes of qualification whatsoever.

Juan Ferrando will still be looking to find goals from his forward, Australian, Dimitrios Petratos, who is yet to find the target in the competition. The former FC Goa head coach, Ferrando has prior experience managing in the AFC Champions League in the past and is aware of the preparations and efforts needed to succeed in continental competitions. Hence, he would want to emerge victorious against FC Goa before meeting Hyderabad FC in an AFC qualification play-off match.

FC Goa Head Coach Carlos Pena said they have their task cut out against the Kolkata giants. "It will be a demanding match for both teams," he said. Pena wants to win their last match of the season and make the fans happy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor