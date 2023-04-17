Suresh Wangjam looks forward to take Bengaluru FC to 3rd final of season

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 17 : Bengaluru FC have, over the years, moulded themselves into a team that does well in Cup or knockout competitions, having played seven finals in their nine years of existence. The Blues have now sealed their berth in the semi-final of the Super Cup, just one step away from an eighth summit clash.

Having won two Federation Cups, one Super Cup, one Indian Super League, and one Durand Cup, the club has built up quite a repertoire of titles, though it is the consistency with which they reach cup finals that has marked them out over the years. Most famously, the Blues made a run to the 2016 AFC Cup Final, which they lost 0-1 against Iraq Air Force Club. Playing finals and crucial knockout matches regularly has become part of the routine for Bengaluru's players.

"We've already played two finals this season (Durand Cup and ISL), and another one would be a great addition. It really shows that we have had quite a good season," midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam told aiff.com.

"It's just one more match to the Super Cup Final, and if we do make it, it would be the fourth final of my own career. I have also played the SAFF Final in 2021," he beamed.

One-off knockout matches are a speciality and it tests the players in more ways than one. While a league allows one to bounce back after a bad day or two, knockouts are like a sprint. One stumble and the race is done.

"There's always more pressure for such knockout games, especially finals. You can't make a single mistake, or it could be game over for you," said Suresh. However, the young midfielder likes to keep things simple heading into such crucial games.

"My preparations are not very different ahead of such matches. I just like to keep things simple and consistent when I prepare for a game. I just do things that make me feel good and in the zone before the match and carry on," said Suresh.

It was a moment of nervous wait for the Blues, who finished their final group stage match in a 1-1 draw, but were not yet sure of the result from the match between RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan. A win for the former who were leading when the game in Kozhikode ended would take Bengaluru through. The players, after the final whistle, held back their celebrations, eagerly awaiting word from Manjeri.

"I was really drawing a blank at that moment. I didn't really think about the other match, and just focused on our game, on what was in our hands. That one minute was totally blank for me, but when we were finally informed that RoundGlass Punjab won the other match, I was so happy," said Suresh.

In the semi-final, Bengaluru will face Jamshedpur FC, a side that has not been as successful in the ISL this season, finishing 10th, but have been on resurgent form in the Super Cup, sealing their semi-final spot with one match in hand.

"Jamshedpur are a good team, and they are physically quite strong. They have played some good football here in Kerala, and it will be a good game against them. But we have also been improving every game, and will try to do our best against them," said Suresh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor