Ten Hag faces crucial seven-game challenge to revive Manchester United

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford on September 1 has left them struggling at 14th place in the Premier League table with only three points from their first three games of the campaign.

The pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag, who oversaw the club's lowest Premier League finish last season, ending in eighth place.

United's upcoming schedule is demanding, featuring seven games within 22 days between the end of the September international break and the start of the October break.

This period includes extensive travel, with the beginning of their Europa League campaign and four of the seven games, including three Premier League fixtures, being away matches.

The run kicks off with an away game against newly-promoted Southampton on Saturday, September 14.

Russell Martin's side sits second from the bottom, having lost their first three games, with their only goal being a stoppage-time consolation in a 3-1 loss to Brentford.

United will then host League One side Barnsley at Old Trafford on Tuesday, September 17, for the Carabao Cup third round.

This is followed by another Premier League away game against Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace, on Saturday, September 21.

Their Europa League campaign begins at home against Twente on Wednesday, September 25, followed by hosting Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, September 29.

The stretch concludes with an away match against Porto on Thursday, October 3, and a visit to Villa Park to face Unai Emery's Aston Villa on Sunday, October 6.

Based on last season's finishing positions, only six Premier League teamsManchester City, Tottenham, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, and Brentfordface tougher schedules between the international breaks.

Reflecting on last season's performances in these fixtures, United did not face Southampton but suffered a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in May, after a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

The home game against Tottenham ended in a 2-2 draw in January, with United twice losing the lead, and they were also beaten 2-0 by Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August.

However, United did fare better against Aston Villa, securing a 2-1 victory at Villa Park in February, thanks to a late goal from Scott McTominay.

Across these fixtures and the trip to Southampton, Ten Hag will need significantly better results than last season to alleviate the growing pressure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor