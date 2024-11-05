"The fans give us extra drive to entertain and get results": Dimitri Petratos on his bond with Mohun Bagan supporters

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Dimitri Petratos has become one of Mohun Bagan Super Giant's (MBSG) most reliable players in the Indian Super League (ISL) over the past few seasons, thanks to his remarkable consistency.

The Australian forward has netted 23 goals and provided 15 assists in just 52 league appearances for the Mariners (MBSG). His contributions include scoring crucial goals in major matches, such as a brace in the ISL 2022-23 final and pivotal goals in the Kolkata derby.

The 31-year-old has forged a special bond with the fans, which he discussed in detail in the latest episode of "In the Stands" with Suyash Upadhyaya.

"It's a great emotion especially when you walk out in front of a full house. The fans give us the extra drive to entertain them and get us the results and enjoy the game. We have played in the biggest derby in Asia and it was an amazing feeling," Petrtatos said during the show's first episode of the new season, as quoted by ISL.

"The foreign players have said that the Mohun Bagan SG fans could be one of the best in the world with the passion and the love they give us," he added.

Petratos also spoke about his recent contract extension with the club that will keep him at the club till 2026.

"Extending my contract was a no-brainer. I said I am not going to sign for any other team. I wanted to stay here. I have enjoyed my time here. The most important thing when I came to India was that I wanted to enjoy my football and I certainly have," he said during the show, as quoted by ISL.

The 31-year-old has developed strong relations with some of his Indian teammates and spoke glowingly about them.

"Anirudh Thapa is like a little animal in the middle of the park. He has got the skills, but he works hard. We call Manvir Singh the Cristiano Ronaldo of India. He is a workhorse, he is very professional and scores goals. There's a lot more to come from him," he said.

