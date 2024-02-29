"They have good team but there are more good teams": Manchester United coach Ten Hag ahead of derby clash

Manchester [UK], February 29 : Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag isn't afraid of defending champions Manchester City and he is looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead of the club.

One of the oldest rivalries in the Premier League history - the Manchester derby will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City and Manchester United recently dropped points during their clash against Chelsea and Fulham respectively.

City bounced back against Bournemouth in the Premier League while the Red Devils managed to sneak out a victory in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest.

"They have a good team but there are more good teams. They have won in the last season, so this last year, everything, but we know and that is the challenge. But also Liverpool is a very good team and there are more good teams. We like the challenge and we are looking forward to challenge with them," Ten Hag said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

The Red Devils are plagued by injuries with first-team players Lisandro Martinez, Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw ruled out of injuries.

With the number of injuries currently hindering Manchester United from putting up their best playing XI, Ten Hag shed some light on their possible game plan.

"Our form. We are also in a good run. This period is very good, we are united. We are in togetherness and make a good game plan. We have done [well] before against City and also lately against Liverpool, so we will prepare well. The players are ready for it and looking forward to it. I can smell it. I am around here and speak with the players, so we are really looking forward and excited," Ten Hag added.

The Red Devils will need three points to keep their hunt for a top-four spot alive. They currently sit in sixth position with 44 points They are currently eight points behind Aston Villa who occupy the fourth position.

On the other hand, Manchester City are currently in the second position with 59 points just a point behind league leaders Liverpool. The Blues will be keen to get three points to maintain pressure on Liverpool who are eager to give perfect send off to their manager Jurgen Klopp.

