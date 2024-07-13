"They have not really played to potential": Baichung Bhutia on England's performance ahead of Euro Cup final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Ahead of the UEFA Euros 2024 final, former India football captain Baichung Bhutia spoke about the England football team's performance in the ongoing tournament, saying that they have not played to their potential.

Spain and England will lock horns in the final of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin Stadium in Germany.

The 41-year-old asserted that change of the formation from 4-2-3-1 to 3-4-3 helped English side in the semi-final clash against Netherlands.

"I think England, one of the thing, they have not really played to their potential. I think only the semi-final against Holland was one of their best matches, so they have improved towards the end, especially in the semi-finals. But they have also changed the formation from 4-2-3-1 to 3-4-3 which I think has really helped," Baichung Bhutia told ANI.

The former India football skipper said England have also been helped by the luck factor. He said Spain would be a tough team in the final.

"...I would say through a huge luck factor as well because all their goals have come either in 90th minute or 100th minute. The winner against Holland has come towards the 90th minute. I think even the luck has been with them. So, this time you never know but Spain is going to be a very, very tough team. Spain is the favourite in this tournament to win it but the way England, without even not being at their best, they have gone on to win, so it looks quite positive. But it's going to be difficult with Spain," the 41-year-old said.

The Three Lions have had their fair share of struggles in front of goal. Despite their vast pool of talent, England mustered up only five goals before the semi-finals.

They produced their best performance in the tournament against the Netherlands in the semi-final.

England dominated the possession with 59 per cent and racked up nine shots, with five on target. In comparison, the Dutch side could only muster up only two shots on target.

Spain are strong contenders for the title. Under the reign of head coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain produced an eye-catching spectacle for the fans with their tiki-taka style of football during the passage play.

The Spanish side has shown fluency in their attack, with their creative forwards giving a tough time to the opposition. Youngsters Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have offered plenty of creativity on both flanks.

They have had the freedom to express themselves on the back of a strong defensive unit. Robin Le Normand and Aymeric Laporte hold the defensive line, and Rodri dropping in to provide additional cover have allowed Spain to put on strong defensive performances.

Spain's strong attack display has allowed them to rack up 13 goals effortlessly from a whopping 108 attempts en route to the final.

Baichung Bhutia made his debut for India in 1995 and retired from the game in August 2011. He had a total of 42 goals in 104 appearance for Blue Tigers.

