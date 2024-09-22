Thiruvananthapuram Kombans, Kannur Warriors battle to a thrilling draw in SLK 2024

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 22 : The final match of Round Three in Super League Kerala saw Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC draw 1-1 with Kannur Warriors FC at the iconic Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium on Saturday.

The breakthrough for Kannur came in the 57th minute when Lavsamba unleashed a powerful screamer from outside the box, giving his team a much-deserved lead. The goal sent the traveling Kannur supporters into celebration, as their team appeared to be in control of the match.

However, the goal sparked a resurgence in the Kombans FC players, and they refused to back down. Thiruvananthapuram pushed hard for an equaliser, with their fans cheering them on in full voice. Their persistence paid off in the 85th minute when Ganesan found the back of the net, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The final minutes saw both teams battling intensely to find a winning goal, but despite their best efforts, neither side could break the deadlock again. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving both teams to share the points. Notably, this result meant that all games in the third round of Super League Kerala ended in draws.

