"This club belongs in Champions League", said Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester [UK], May 26 : Manchester United got the better of Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium, as they defeated them 4-1 on Friday. Following the win, Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag said, it is really important to finish in the top four spots, the club belongs in the Champions League.

After the win against Chelsea, Manchester United have now secured a place in the next season's UEFA Champions League. As Manchester United are in the third spot in the Premier League table with 72 points.

In the Press conference after the match, Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag said, "It's really important [to finish in the top four]. This club belongs in the Champions League and it's not so easy in the Premier League. It's a tough competition, strong, with a lot of teams competing for that. And we made it, so we make a good season", according to the official website of Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag also indicated his focus on the player's transfer market that will open in the month of June. In the press conference after the match, he said, "So I think this is my job to be involved. So, yeah, we have to work on the squad a bit. You already said it and next week is going to be big and huge, and we will do everything in our power" as per the offical website of Manchester United.

Manchester United will also be facing Manchester City in the FA Cup Final on June 3. Speaking on which Erik ten Hag said, "It is not going to be easy, but yeah, we have to get well-prepared and give us the best chance to get that cup. We have a great opportunity and you don't get such opportunities so often. And then, of course, we are working in the background. Then we go through next season, but that is far away."

In thier last Premier League match, Manchester United will be facing Fulham on Sunday. Erik Ten Hag also laid stress on this topic in the post-match conference after defeating Chelsea. He said,"It is important, Sunday, we still can be third in the league. It's important to keep our focus and not get injuries as well. So it's going to be an important game. We want to win that game."

In the match against Chelsea, Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 6th minute of the match. He scored a header from a free-kick given to Manchester United in the early minutes of the game.

Just around the half-time mark, Anthony Martial scored the second goal for Manchester United in the additional time of the first half. He scored a tap-in from a pass by Jadon Sancho.

Later in the 73rd minute, Bruno Fernandes scored from a penalty kick to make the score 3-0 for Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford scored the fourth goal for Manchester United in the 78th minute of the match.

Chelsea grabbed a consolation goal in the 89th minute of the match as Joao Felix scored from outside the 18-yard box to beat Manchester United's goalkeeper.

Chelsea will be playing their last league game against Newcastle United on Sunday.

