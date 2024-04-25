"This is the end of the title run": Carragher on Liverpool's loss against Everton in PL

New Delhi [India], April 25 : After Liverpool's 2-0 defeat against Everton, former footballer Jamie Carragher commented on the Red's hope to win the ongoing Premier League (PL) and said that the defeat on Thursday was the end of their title run.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal helped Everton to clinch three points against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at the Goodison Park.

While speaking to SkySports, Carragher said that the defeat almost felt like Liverpool's end to win the title. He added that Jurgen Klopp's men should ensure that they finish the season strongly.

"It's Everton's night. You have to give it to them. You have to accept that as a Liverpool fan. This is the end of the title run for Liverpool. It almost feels like the end. They just have to make sure they finish the season strongly," Carragher was quoted by SkySports as saying.

The 46-year-old added that Liverpool had enough chances in the game to score.

"They had enough chances in the game but at the moment they are not clinical enough in both boxes. I don't think you can get too angry with the team or Jurgen Klopp. It's been a great ride and a great journey. But tonight is Everton's night and you have to take it on the chin," he added.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told SkySports that Everton were a "strong" side between the two.

"We let it happen to become the game Everton wanted. Two goals from set-pieces. They are really strong. But we created a lot and didn't score. Then in the second half we were emotional and in a rush, not really clear enough," Klopp said.

The head coach added that they did not expect such kind of performance from his side.

"I didn't expect that performance but it happened. It's not the greatest moment we're in but you have to fight through it, use your moments to get your momentum," he added.

Following the loss, Liverpool stand in second place in the PL standings with 74 points after winning 22 of 34 games. In their upcoming match, they will take on West Ham United on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor