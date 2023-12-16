Tigres, America draw in first leg of Liga MX final

Mexico City, Dec 16 Ozziel Herrera canceled out a Henry Martin penalty as Tigres UANL earned a 1-1 home draw with Club America in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura final.

The visitors took the lead just after halftime at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey when Martin converted from the penalty spot after Julian Quinones was brought down by Jesus Angulo, reports Xinhua.

Herrera equalized in the 71st minute with a header following Sebastian Cordova's delivery from a corner.

The decisive return leg will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Sunday.

America are aiming for their 14th Liga MX trophy and first since 2018, while eight-time champions Tigres are seeking to become only the fourth team in Liga MX history to win back-to-back titles.

