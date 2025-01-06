"Today I am allowed to be upset": Ruben Amorim

Liverpool [UK], January 6 : Manchester United entered their clash against Liverpool in dire form, having suffered four consecutive defeats to close out 2024, failing to score in three of those games. Concerns were rife that another humbling performance awaited them at Anfield, as per Goal.com.

However, under Ruben Amorim's leadership, United showed impressive resilience on Merseyside, securing a hard-fought 2-2 draw in a thrilling encounter. The Red Devils even had opportunities to snatch all three points, displaying flashes of the fighting spirit that had eluded them in recent weeks. Their last victory came in a memorable derby triumph over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, leaving fans and pundits puzzled by the team's erratic form.

"I get more mad because of the other games. It's even harder to understand some things. This is not about the system, the technique, it's about something else. I am upset today, really upset. I am pleased with the performance but everyone today is going to say that the team did a good job. Today I am allowed to be the only guy upset with the team but today we were a team," Amorim told Sky Sports, as quoted by Goal.com.

"We had some good games during this last month but then we dropped again. It's something that we need to be really consistent. We had this talk after Manchester City, it was the same. I want to see my team play so much better but I think the most important thing to address today is the mentality and that is the key for everything. Today we were a different team not because of the system, not because of a technical or tactical aspect. We faced the competition in the way we are supposed to face every day. Training and match, it doesn't match the place, the opponent, we need to face every day like that," he said.

United captain Bruno Fernandes echoed his manager's frustration, calling for greater consistency across all matches, not just high-profile encounters.

The Portuguese playmaker admitted, "Obviously, we've been criticised, and fairly, because the position in the table says it all. We've lost too many points. Even today, we can't be happy with the draw, because we need points more than they need," as quoted by Goal.com.

He added, "It's a really good result and a fair result, both teams played good football and it was intense. I'm pretty upset because we can show this against Liverpool at Anfield, first in the league, the outstanding team in the Premier League this season, why can't we do this every week?"

The draw leaves United languishing in 13th place in the Premier League, a staggering 23 points behind league leaders Liverpool. With an FA Cup third-round showdown against Arsenal looming at the Emirates next Sunday, the Red Devils have another crucial test as they seek to turn their season around.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor