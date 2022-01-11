Turkish international footballer Ahmet Calik dies aged 27 in car accident

Turkish international footballer Ahmet Calik has died in a car accident at the age of 27 on Tuesday.

Calik played eight times for the Turkish national team between 2015 and 2017. The defender began his career at Genclerbirligi after progressing through the club's youth ranks in 2011 and joined Konyaspor after a three-year stint at Galatasaray in 2020.

He made 51 appearances for the Super Lig club, Konyaspor, prior to his passing. After learning of Calik's death, the Turkish FA said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness that we learned that Ahmet Calik, football player of Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, who also played in our national team, passed away as a result of a traffic accident. May Allah have mercy on the deceased."

"Our condolences to his family, relatives, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor Club and the Turkish football community."

Muharrem Kasapoglu, Turkey's minister for sport as per goal.com, said: "I have learned with deep regret that our national football player Ahmet Calik, who plays for Konyaspor, passed away in a traffic accident on the Ankara - Nigde highway."

"May God have mercy on the late Ahmet Calik, who also served in our national team. My condolences to his family, Konyaspor and the entire football community."

Calik made his international debut for Turkey against Greece back in 2015 and was named in their Euro 2016 squad. Konyaspor on Twitter said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet Calik, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to our Konyaspor. Condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our football player Ahmet Calik."

Galatasaray said: "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of our former football player Ahmet Calik. May God have mercy on the deceased, we express our condolences to his grieving family, loved ones and Turkish sports community."

( With inputs from ANI )

