Two Punjabi brothers going viral for their songs in Germany during UEFAEuros 2024

Berlin [Germany], June 23 : The German Embassy in India took to social media and shared a video of the Punjabi brothers, who are going viral in Berlin for their songs about the German Football National Team.

"The secret winner of the #EURo2024! Congratulations to Lovely & Monty for creating the unofficial anthem of the Euros in Germany & thanks for bringing your Punjabi dance moves & tons of good vibes to us! India = Euro champion of hearts!" German Embassy in India wrote on X.

https://x.com/GermanyinIndia/status/1804377928882332112

Earlier as well, the German Embassy in India took to social media and expressed their feelings after watching the Indian dance moves and their passion for the ongoing UEFA EUROS 2024.

"We love the Indian dance moves & passion for the #EURO2024, spotted in Germany a few days ago! Let's celebrate football & friendship together," the German embassy wrote on X.

https://x.com/GermanyinIndia/status/1802620337974038582

Talking about Germany's performance in the ongoing UEFA Euros 2024, the hosts easily defeated Hungary 2-0 in Group A on Wednesday, making the home team to advance to the Euro 2024 knockout stages. Ilkay Gundogan assisted Jamal Musiala's goal and also scored one himself.

Earlier in the first game, Jamal Musiala's stellar performance in the opening match of EURO 2024 helped Germany clinch a sensational 5-1 victory over Scotland at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich.

With two wins out of their two games, Julian Nagelsmann's men are on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages of the completion. Their last group-stage match is against Switzerland on Monday at the Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt am Main in Germany.

