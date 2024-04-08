U-17 National Football Tournament: Reliance Foundation Young Champs win Mumbai regional final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 : On the final day of the Mumbai regional round of the Dream Sports Championship, the U-17 National Football Tournament, Reliance Foundation Young Champs outplayed Mumbai City FC by 5-0. The matches were being played at Cooperage Football Ground, Mumbai.

For Reliance Foundation Young Champs, Konthoujam Kingson (49'), Anish Tembulkar (14',83'), Mushub Bin Yakoob (21') and Mohammed Sakib Shaikh (71') were the goal scorers. For his remarkable performance in the match, Mohammed Sakib Shaikh was also adjudged as Man of the Match.

Reliance Foundation Young Champs dominated the entire match with ball possession and did not allow any freedom to the opposing team to shoot the ball on target. The players showcased phenomenal passing and dribbling skills, and constantly kept the pressure on Mumbai City FC's defenders. At half-time, Reliance Foundation Young Champs were leading by 2-0, and then carried forward the momentum to get three more goals in the second half and attain a stunning win.

Man of the Match, Mohammed Sakib Shaikh, who plays as a right winger for the Reliance Foundation Young Champs, said, "It was really a good game for us. We followed our plan to the point. The plan was simple, keep possession and put pressure on the defenders by constant attacks. Once we started doing that, we had more space and we created several goal-scoring opportunities."

Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) topped Group A with 9 points. They won all of their three matches, while Mumbai City FC (MCFC) topped Group B with 9 points, also winning their three matches. Notably, RFYC has not yet conceded a single goal in the tournament.

Mumbai City FC, who started their journey with an emphatic 8-0 win over Youth Soccer Academy, were completely outplayed by RFYC today.

Sameer Samsiddhin Shaikh, coach of Reliance Foundation Young Champs talked about the importance of Dream Sport Championship. He said, "I would like to congratulate Dream Sports Foundation for organizing this terrific football tournament. It is an excellent platform to develop the country's football ecosystem. There should be more tournaments like this so that we have a clear pathway in producing world-class football players from India."

With this, East Bengal Football Club, Reliance Foundation Young Champs and Mumbai City FC have secured their place in the final rounds. Also, the Dream Sport Championship Shillong leg kicked off today and will culminate with the regional finals on April 13.

