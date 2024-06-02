"UCL was won with both sacrifice, quality": Real Madrid manager Ancelotti

New Delhi [India], June 2 : After beating Borussia Dortmund by 2-0 in the final of the UEFA Champions League (UCL), Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said their 15th UCL title was won with both sacrifice and quality.

The first half of the final match stayed goalless as both sides played a tactical game. However, in the second half, the Los Blancos showed why they came into the match as the favourites to win the prestigious title.

The second half was dominated by the Los Blancos after they scored two goals within nine minutes. The Whites struggled in the first half, but with Nacho and Rudiger on their backline, they managed to keep the scoreline untouched.

The Los Blancos won their whopping 15th UCL title after beating Dortmund at Wembley.

Speaking after the match, Ancelotti said they faced many problems this season after many quality players suffered injuries and were unable to play.

"This season we've had a lot of problems and lost quality players. We made up for it with commitment and collective suffering. This Champions League was won with both sacrifice and quality. One of the two was not enough. I'm satisfied with the squad," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's website as saying.

He added the Los Blancos never gave up and had a perfect season. He showered praise on his players and said that they were outstanding.

"We never gave up. We give ourselves a ten out of ten for the season. We've had a perfect season. We handled it very well. My team and my players have been outstanding," he added.

Talking about Toni Kroos, the Italian coach said the German midfielder ended his football career on the highest note possible.

"We're very grateful to him. He's ended on the highest note possible. He had the balls to finish. He's a legend and he was very happy. All madridistas thank him for what he has done. Not only for his play but also for his attitude, professionalism and seriousness. He hasn't missed a day in these ten years. I've told him that we're waiting for him and that if he changes his mind we'll be there," he added.

Kroos had his last dance on the football field for Real Madrid in the UCL Final match. The German midfielder has etched his name as the greatest player in Real's history. He has netted 28 goals and registered 98 assists in 463 appearances for the club across all competitions.

