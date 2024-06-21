UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Secures Last 16 Spot with 1-0 Victory Over Italy

Spain booked their spot in the round of 16 at Euro 2024 with a narrow 1-0 win against Italy, thanks to a second-half own goal by Riccardo Calafiori. The victory ensures the three-time European champions top Group B with one match remaining, while Italy also look set to qualify, needing just a point against Croatia.

While not the most aesthetically pleasing match, the result was crucial for Spain's progression in Euro 2024. They become the second team after host nation Germany to confirm their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.