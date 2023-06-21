UEFA EURO Qualifiers: Erling Haaland's brace helped Norway trounce Cyprus 3-1

Oslo [ Norway], June 21 : In the UEFA EURO Qualifiers match, Norway defeated Cyprus 3-1 on Wednesday at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.

Norway attacked well and displayed a good performance. Cyprus found it difficult to counter Norway as they dominated them in every part of the field.

Norway is in Group A along with Scotland, Georgia, Spain and Cyprus. As of now, Norway is in the third position in the table with four points. They have played four games, winning one, losing two and drawing one.

Norway needs to enhance their performance if they want to qualify for the EURO 2024.

Only the top two placed team in the group secures an automatic qualification to the EURO 2024.

Norway's Ola Solbakken opened the scoring of the match. In the 12th minute of the match, Ola Solbakken scored a goal to give Norway a 1-0 lead into the game.

In the second half, Norway was awarded a penalty in the 56th minute of the match. Erling Haaland took the opportunity and scored from the spot. His left-footed strike found the right bottom corner of the net, and Norway leads the game 2-0.

Just after four minutes, Erling Haaland scored his brace. In the 60th minute of the match, Erling Haaland scored Norway's third goal of the match to take the game away from Cyprus's reach.

In the additional time 90+3, Cyprus grabbed a consolation goal. Grigoris Kastanos scored for Cyprus in the last minutes of the match.

The goal scored by Cyprus meant that Norway failed to keep a clean sheet in the match.

Norway took 17 shots out of which only seven were on target. Their possession on the ball during the match was 66 per cent. Norway completed a total of 653 passes with an accuracy of 91 per cent.

Cyprus took nine shots out of which only three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 34 per cent. They completed a total of 340 passes with an accuracy of 70 per cent.

