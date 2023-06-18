UEFA EURO Qualifiers: Portugal wins against Bosnia and Herzegovina by 3-0

Lisbon [Portugal], June 18 : Portugal defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Sunday at the Benfica Stadium.

Portugal is in Group J along with Slovakia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Portugal is currently at the top of the group with nine points. They have played three games and won all of them.

The first half seemed to be ending as a draw but Portugal's Bernardo Silva's goal in the 44th minute gave his side a one-goal lead.

In the second half, Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scored in the 77th minute of the match to put Portugal in a strong position in the match.

Bruno Fernandes grabbed his second goal of the night in the 90+3rd minute of the match. Portugal comfortably won the match 3-0.

Portugal took 10 shots on target out of which five were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 63 per cent. They completed a total of 676 passes with an accuracy of 88 per cent.

Bosnia and Herzegovina took six shots out of which three were on targets. Their possession on the ball during the game was 37 per cent. They completed a total of 416 passes with an accuracy of 80 per cent.

Portugal will face Iceland on Wednesday in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers.

According to the official website of UEFA, after the match, Portugal's manager Roberto Martinez said. "There was a lot of effort from us. The players showed they wanted to be a hard-working unit. What we did off the ball, what we did in the difficult moments, that was what made the result today. Overall, it's a game that we can improve upon. Perhaps mental fatigue was decisive in not seeing ourselves have a clear idea of how to play against Bosnia and Herzegovina."

