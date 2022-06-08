UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane's 50th England goal earns Three Lions draw against Germany

England captain Harry Kane scored his 50th international goal from the penalty spot late on to deny Germany three points in the UEFA Nations League in Munich.

Kane's spot-kick in the 1-1 draw on Tuesday against Germany was his 50th goal for England, taking him above Bobby Charlton and into second place in his country's all-time scoring charts, three behind Wayne Rooney.

In a lively opening, Kai Havertz tested Jordan Pickford from a tight angle before Kyle Walker was forced into an important intervention to deny Thomas Muller a tap-in.

At the other end Kane stung the palms of Manuel Neuer with a vicious right-footed strike from just inside the box, before the Germany goalkeeper spilled a corner into the path of the England captain, who could only blast over.

England looked to be in the ascendancy just before the break but fell behind shortly after the interval. Jonas Hofmann, who had earlier had a strike ruled out for offside, was afforded space in the area and, after collecting Joshua Kimmich's pass, powered in a fierce right-footed shot that Pickford could only help into the net.

Pickford had to be at his best to push Muller's half-volley around the post but it was Neuer who upped the goalkeeping stakes shortly after. Kane did well to reach Jack Grealish's inviting cross and tried to direct his strike out of the keeper's reach, but Neuer was perfectly positioned to deflect it away from danger.

The Tottenham man would not be denied and finally levelled with just two minutes remaining. Hauled down by Nico Schlotterbeck, Kane sent Neuer the wrong way from the spot to ensure the spoils were shared.

Muller won his 114th Germany cap, overtaking Philipp Lahm to go fifth in Die Mannschaft's all-time appearance makers. Hofmann has scored two goals in his last three internationals after finding the net only once in his opening nine games for Germany.

Germany have won just two of their 12 UEFA Nations League matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

