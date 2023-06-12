Uruguay beat Italy to lift U-20 World Cup trophy

LA Plata, Argentina, June 12 Forward Luciano Rodriguez scored late as Uruguay secured their first Under-20 World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Italy here.

Rodriguez struck with an 86th-minute header as the Celeste ended a run of four consecutive triumphs for European teams in the tournament, reports Xinhua.

"This is a crazy feeling. We are champions of the world. What can I say?" said 19-year-old Rodriguez, who plays his club football for Uruguay's Liverpool Montevideo.

"It's a feeling of ecstasy. We were the better team and deserved to win. This is such a close group. Every player gave their all in each training session and each match, and that was a telling factor in the end."

