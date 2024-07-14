Uruguay finishes third in Copa America 2024 after 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Canada

North Carolina [US], July 14 : Following Luis Suarez's dramatic injury-time equaliser, Uruguay finished third at the Copa America 2024 after a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Canada on Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium.

The match went to penalties after it had ended 2-2 in normal time. Uruguay's goalkeeper, Sergio Rochet, performed exceedingly well during the penalty shootout.

He stopped a poor spot-kick from Canada's Ismael Kone, and Alphonso Davies' attempt hit the crossbar, allowing Uruguay to win the shootout 4-3.

Uruguay looked geared up for a stunning defeat when Jonathan David gave Canada a 2-1 lead in the 80th minute. However, former Barcelona and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, who came on as a second-half replacement, saved the game for Uruguay.

In the second minute of injury time, he scored with a clean finish from a Jose Gimenez cross, levelling the game at 2-2 and forcing a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet stopped Canada midfielder Ismael Kone's penalty attempt. Alphonso Davies then attempted a panenka, but the ball struck the crossbar and bounced out, resulting in Uruguay's triumph.

The defeat represented a dismal finale to the campaign for Canada, which had been on track for a historic and well-deserved triumph before Suarez's late equaliser.

Uruguay had an ideal start, with Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur putting them ahead after only eight minutes. Sebastian Caceres outjumped his man and knocked down the ball for Bentancur, who spun and turned before firing into the roof of the goal.

Uruguay almost extended their advantage immediately after a sweeping counter-attack that left Canada's defence reeling, Maximiliano Araujo's attempt was stopped by Dayne St. Clair.

The miss proved costly, as Canada equalised minutes later with a spectacular improvised finish by Kone in the 22nd minute. Moise Bombito headed into Jacob Shaffelburg's corner, and Kone lobbed the oncoming Rochet with a clever flip to level the score.

Uruguay believed they had reclaimed the lead almost immediately when Facundo Pellistri scored in the 23rd minute, but the goal was disallowed due to offside in the buildup.

With victory in sight, Canada chose to rush forward rather than protect their lead, eventually paying the price as Uruguay broke through their defence to set Suarez's equaliser. Uruguay's determination and Suarez's timely intervention meant that they ended the tournament on a positive note, taking third place in the Copa America 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor