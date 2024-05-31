Uzbekistan topple India women's football team with 3-0 win

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], May 31 : The Indian women's football team suffered a 0-3 loss to Uzbekistan in the first friendly at the Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent on Friday.

The Indian team, coached by Langam Chaoba Devi, are currently in Uzbekistan to play two friendly matches.

After a goalless first half, striker Khabibulaeva Deora struck a hat-trick to pull off a comfortable victory for the hosts.

In an evenly contested first half, the Blue Tigresses' defence displayed fortitude and strong physicality to ensure the Uzbek strikers did not have much to work with around the box.

Marshalled by Ashalata Devi, the defence kept a disciplined formation and was forced to defend a series of set pieces through the period. Despite the pressure, Shreya Hooda was never really put to real test or was forced into a strong save.

The game turned four minutes into the second half when Sanju was penalised for a handball inside the box. Faced one-on-one with the Uzbek wingback Khikmatova Madina, Sanju backpedalled just as Madina hit a cross. The ball hit the defender's arm in her attempt to block the cross. The referee duly pointed to the spot and Khabibulaeva Deora made no mistake in opening the hosts' account.

Deora soon doubled her tally for the game with a second goal in the 75th minute. A long ball from the left was duly collected by the striker and her perfect first touch set her up to finish smartly into the bottom corner with her left. Hooda was rooted to her spot.

Deora completed her hat-trick in the 89th minute with the pick of the lot. Having picked up the ball to the left of the box, 30 yards from goal, she unleashed a rocket with her right foot that nestled in the top corner.

Minutes after the restart, Pyari Xaxa conjured up a chance for India. She picked up the ball, making a mazy run across the defence before shooting wide from outside the box. The second friendly match between India and Uzbekistan will be played on June 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor