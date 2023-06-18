Valencia fires Ecuador to win over Bolivia

New Jersey, (USA) June 18 Forward Enner Valencia continued his prolific scoring form at international level as Ecuador beat Bolivia in a friendly, here.

The former West Ham and Everton forward broke the deadlock in the 69th minute at Red Bull Arena when he ran onto Gonzalo Plata's pass and took a touch before angling a low shot into the far corner on Saturday night.

Valencia, who joined Brazil's Internacional last week after parting ways with Turkey's Fenerbahce, has now scored four times in his past four international appearances, including three goals at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

He is Ecuador's all-time leading scorer, having netted 39 times in 78 games for his country.

Ecuador will now turn their focus to a friendly against Costa Rica in Philadelphia on Tuesday while Bolivia will meet Chile in Santa Cruz de la Sierra the same day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor