"Very good result for us": Thangboi Singto on HFC's win over KBFC in ISL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 8 : Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto praised his team's resilience and determination after they staged a comeback win against Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi.

The home side made a strong start, with in-form striker Jesus Jimenez giving them the lead early on. However, Hyderabad FC responded, with Andrei Alba finding the equalizer just before halftime. Alba then completed his brace with a penalty in the second half, securing a 2-1 victory and his side's second win of the season.

In the post-match press conference, Singto discussed his team's performance and emphasized the significance of the three points.

"In terms of our play, I think it was by far not our best game because the pitch was very quick and wet. We could not really control the ball. Some of our players, like for example Chunga, (who) is one of our best players in terms of keeping the ball. But from the beginning of the game, it was... But credit to Kerala Blasters because they were really pressing us higher. Yeah, in terms of results, well, I mean, it was a very, very good result for us because, you know, sometimes you need luck, and today was a day where maybe the goal of luck was having mercy on us," shared Singto as quoted by the ISL official website.

Despite the defeat, the coach voiced his frustration with the team's decision-making, noting that improved choices and more precise passing could have secured the win much earlieran area that needs attention during the international break.

"We want the attackers to be selfish. That's where the goals are created, chances are created. But you have to also take into consideration that you play for the team. And if a player in front of you is in a better position, why not? That's your credit too," he shared.

"So those things I think we need to instil. We need to keep reminding them that if you want to progress further, those things need to be improved individually and of course as a group," the head coach added.

Hyderabad FC appeared to have a clear game plan for the match, with the Indian head coach revealing that their target was to avoid conceding.

Despite missing out on the clean sheet, he remained pleased with the team's comeback spirit, as they withstood the pressure from the home crowd.

"My target was, I was speaking to Alex (Saji) before the game and said, "Alex, today should be a clean sheet for the defence group," Singto said

"It didn't happen. We could see it in 12-13 minutes (when we conceded). But credit to the boys, they came back strong. And that's what the grit, that spirit, despite all the challenges, the way Kerala Blasters FC played, pressed us, it was difficult. The crowd, the pressure was there. The humidity was one challenge because most of the players were huffing and puffing. But a great result for us. And for the few fans who came to support, thank you very much," Singto commented.

