Veteran India defender Anas Edathodika announces retirement from professional football

New Delhi [India], November 2 : Veteran India defender Anas Edathodika has announced his retirement from professional football. The social media announcement came after Malappuram FC's 2-2 draw against Thiruvananthapuram Kombans, which marked the end of their Kerala Super League journey, a team which Anas last represented.

He made his debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) with Delhi Dynamos in 2015. He later played for Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC and ATK FC. Anas was chosen in the first round of the 2017-18 ISL Players Draft by Jamshedpur, making him a landmark selection as the inaugural player in the club's history for that season. He played 54 matches from 2015-2022, even scoring a goal in 2015 season against FC Pune City. Anas has had a noteworthy journey in the ISL, showcasing his defensive skills over multiple seasons.

Reflecting on a career shaped by challenges, Anas expressed gratitude for his family, coaches, teammates, and fans. "From the fields of Malappuram to stadiums across India, this journey has been a dream come true. I started out with nothing but a love for the game and a heart full of hope, and today, I'm blessed to close this chapter right here in my hometown of Malappuram," he stated in the Instagram post announcing his retirement.

The 37-year-old is regarded as one of the finest Indian defenders and started his careers in the Indian jersey in 2017 in a 3-2 friendly win against Cambodia. He has played 21 matches for the country, being part of the team that won both the Tri-Nations in 2019 and the Intercontinental Cup in 2018.

Anas initially retired from international football in January 2019. However, he returned to the national team just a few months later, responding to a call from former head coach Igor Stimac. His journey first started in the I League in 2007 for Mumbai FC. Anas returned to Gokulam Kerala FC after stepping away with Jamshedpur FC during the 2021-22 season. Then joined Malappuram FC where he played his final season.

He was known for his defending prowess and consistency which made India's backline a formidable one.

