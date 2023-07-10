Vignesh Dakshinamurthy joins Hyderabad FC on four-year contract

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of full-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy from Mumbai City FC, the club announced on Monday.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal with Hyderabad FC that will run until the summer of 2027.

Dakshinamurthy becomes HFC's first summer signing and the transfer brings his five-year association with Mumbai City FC to an end.

Vignesh joined the Islanders in September 2018 off the back of his performances in the 2018 SAFF Championship. The left-back made his debut for the Islanders on February 1, 2019, in a home game against FC Goa. After sporadic appearances in his first two years, Vignesh burst onto the scene in the 2020-21 season, playing in all but one game for Mumbai City as he lifted a 'double', winning the ISL League Shield and the ISL Trophy.

Vignesh's influence on the squad and the performances continued as he became one of the key fixtures in the Islanders' starting XI. Vignesh went on to represent Mumbai City at the 2022 AFC Champions League and was a part of the squad that won the 2022-23 ISL League title in record-breaking fashion.

Vignesh made 60 appearances over five seasons and scored two stunning goals, against Hyderabad FC (2020/21) and Chennaiyin FC (2022/23), in his journey with the Islanders.

The left-back will now be wearing the Yellow and Black jersey from this season onwards and will add quality to their backline.

"We've been tracking Vignesh for a while now and are extremely happy to have him on board. He was an integral part of two ISL League Shield-winning campaigns and knows the demands at this level. Vignesh will be a long-term asset for Hyderabad FC and we believe he will add a lot of strength to our team in the coming seasons," speaking on the transfer, Hyderabad FC owner Varun Tripuraneni said in an official statement released by ISL.

"I'm very excited to join Hyderabad FC. Over the last few seasons, the club has shown immense faith in young Indian players and I believe this is the best place for the next stage of my career. I'm thankful to the management for showing a lot of faith in me. We have an exciting squad at the club, and I can't wait to get down to the field and put on the yellow and black jersey," Vignesh said.

