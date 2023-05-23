Vinicius Junior reveals proof of racism from opposition crowd

Madrid [Spain], May 23 : Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior on Tuesday shared proof of the racism he has faced from opposition fans this season.

The issue surfaced once again as Vinicius was targeted on Sunday by Valencia fans, they made racist chants towards him during the game.

The match was stopped temporarily after Vinicius made the referee aware of the comments and later on, he was sent off after a clash with Valencia's striker Hugo Duro in the final minutes of the game.

Vinicius shared a video on his Instagram handle to highlight the torment he has faced this season.

Along with the video he wrote as quoted by Goal.com, "Every game away from home is an unpleasant surprise. And there were many this season. Death wishes, hanged doll, many criminal screams... All recorded.

But the speech always falls on 'isolated cases', 'a fan'. No, these are not isolated cases. They are continuous episodes spread across several cities in Spain (and even in a television program).

The evidence is there in the video. Now I ask: how many of these racists had names and photos exposed on websites? I answer to make it easier: zero. None had to tell a sad story or make those fake public apologies.

What is missing to criminalise these people? And punish clubs sportingly? Why don't sponsors charge La Liga? Don't television channels bother to broadcast this barbarity every weekend? The problem is very serious and communications no longer work.

Not blaming me to justify criminal acts either. You are not football, you are inhuman."

