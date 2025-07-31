Walker reveals manager Scott Parker had "massive influence" on his decision to join Burnley

New Delhi [India], July 31 : England's experienced defender Kyle Walker revealed that his former Tottenham teammate and current Burnley manager Scott Parker had a "massive" influence on his decision to join his side from Manchester City.

Walker penned a two-year deal with Burnley earlier this month ahead of the 2025/26 season, marking the end of his trophy-laden eight years in Manchester. Walker became Burnley's latest acquisition after the arrivals of Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe and Loum Tchouana.

Walker opened up about Parker's role in his decision to join the Clarets and told JioHotstar, "He's been a massive influence. The style of football he's broughtnot only here at Burnley but previously at Fulhamwas something I admired. But above all, I value him as a person."

"I've had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room with him, both at Tottenham and for England, and when someone like that calls and asks you to join his team, it means a lot. I'm grateful for the opportunity he and everyone at the club have given me," he added.

Walker spent the second half of the last season with Serie A behemoth AC Milan on loan, making 16 appearances for them across all competitions. The 35-year-old stated that joining Burnley gave him the atmosphere he desired the most after his long stints with Tottenham, Manchester and a brief overseas spell.

"At this point in my career, I felt I needed something different a real family club. After spending many years at a great club and a spell overseas, I wanted a place with that special atmosphere. My son trains at the Burnley training ground, and you can really sense the aura there and see the vision the owners have for the club. I wanted to be part of that success and the journey Burnley are on," he said.

He lifted 17 trophies with Manchester City, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League. On the individual level, Walker was named in the Premier League Team of the Year on no fewer than four occasions. As he navigates the twilight phase of his career, he has set his sights on trying to be a leader and mentoring the next generation.

"With 410 Premier League appearances, I'd almost thought it might be time to move on, but football is a strange and wonderful game. I hope I can add to that number and bring something to this dressing room and our style of play. I try to be a leader on the pitch, and I hope the younger players can look up to me and learn from my experience. I also want to support the gaffer, Scott, in every way I can," he said.

"I believe it's important to give back at this stage of my career. I want to give back, not just to my teammates, but also to everyone who has supported me throughout my career. It's vital to help educate the younger players, not only about footballwhich is a wonderful gamebut also about life beyond football, about how to conduct yourself as a person. I hope I can pass that on, both on and off the pitch, and most importantly, help Burnley secure results and stay in what I regard as the best league in the world," he added.

