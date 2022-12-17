Want to make Jamshedpur FC fans happy: Rafael Crivellaro

Rafael Crivellaro, the new signing for Jamshedpur FC, is excited to get on the field and aid the squad to have a stronger second half of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Crivellaro was an important player for Chennaiyin FC over the years, assisting them in reaching the ISL 2019-20 final. In the 28 games he has played in the league, he has scored eight goals and contributed nine assists, making him one of the league's best attacking midfielders.

Jamshedpur FC will be hoping he is the spark that their campaign requires since they have only won one of their nine matches so far as read in a statement by the ISL website.

"I just want you to keep supporting the team. We need that support and I think we can become better day by day. We are working very hard. The team is working very hard and I'm looking forward to helping the team and giving some happiness to the fans," said the player sharing a message for the fans.

Talking about joining the new team he said that he is motivated about it and reflected on his return after time off from the game.

"I am very glad and very happy to join the team. I am very motivated to join the team. I am very happy about the head coach, players and staff. Everything has been perfect till now. I went a long time without playing, so it's always difficult to come back and play as before. But I'm sure with the minutes in my legs and the game time, I will become better and better and I will be able to help the team," expressed Crivellaro.

He shared his thoughts on the upcoming matches that will see him play FC Goa and Bengaluru FC, he said, "I am very excited to play against FC Goa. As a player, I have always felt it is very difficult to play against Jamshedpur FC at home, so I am looking forward to this day. Of course, it is always difficult to play there. But I think we can have a positive result there."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor