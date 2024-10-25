"Want to perform well, contribute more, so I can get the national team call-up again": Bipin Singh reflects on professional goals

By Diptayan Hazra

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Bipin Singh, a prominent winger for Mumbai City FC (MCFC), has his sights set on returning to the Indian national team. After showcasing strong performances in the Indian Super League (ISL), Singh is driven to keep improving for his club, hoping his hard work will lead to another national call-up.

Reflecting on his professional goals, Singh said while speaking to ANI, "I want to perform well, I want to contribute more so that I can get the call-up for the national team again."

Singh's journey with the national team began in March 2021 when he was selected for the 35-man squad for India's friendly matches against Oman and UAE. He made his debut on March 25, 2021, in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw against Oman, marking a major milestone in his career.

Since joining Mumbai City FC in 2018, Singh has been a key figure for the club and credits his development as a player to his time with them.

Reflecting on his journey, he said, "I have made my career here. This is my sixth season with them. We have won two trophies, and I got my national team call-up by playing for MCFC."

However, it wasn't until the 2020-21 ISL season that Singh truly found his form, under the guidance of head coach Sergio Lobera. That season, he scored six goals, including a memorable hat-trick against Odisha FC, which was the season's first hat-trick. He also scored a match-winning goal in the 2021 ISL final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant (then ATK Mohun Bagan), securing both the ISL League Winners Shield and the ISL Cup title for the club - a historic double for Mumbai City FC. In recognition of his contribution, Singh signed a four-year contract extension in April 2021, securing his position with the team until May 2025.

When asked about the standout moments in his career, Singh pointed to the 2021 ISL final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, where his decisive goal clinched the title for Mumbai City FC.

"The first final against Mohun Bagan, where I scored a goal for Mumbai City FC, was definitely a highlight," he reflected.

Singh has become known for his performances against Mohun Bagan, although he insists there's no specific reason for it.

"No, nothing like that," he clarified.

"MCFC played two finals, and we faced them. Who doesn't want to score in a final? They're a big team, and it's always motivating to play a big final against a strong opponent," he added.

Looking at the future of Indian football, Singh believes that improvements in facilities and grassroots development are crucial.

"We should provide better facilities in all states. We must focus on the grassroots level. If we focus on these things, then we can have a good national team in the future. It will take some time, but if we get better facilities and training, it will be good for Indian football," he said.

Singh also believes that Indian football is on the right path, with coaches and players fully committed to delivering positive results.

"I don't think Indian football is lacking in effort. Coaches and players are trying to give good results. Everyone is trying," he stated.

With Singh's focus on continuous improvement, both personally and for the sport in India, his dedication to the game remains strong. His journey with Mumbai City FC and his ambition to return to the national team reflects his unwavering commitment to contributing to Indian football's growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor