"Was confident that they have potential to do this": Erik Ten Hag on Manchester United star youngsters

Manchester [UK], February 9 : Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag talked about the club's rising youngsters and the qualities that they bring to the field when they are put alongside the group of experienced players.

Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund (21), Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho (19) and English midfielder Kobbie Mainoo (18) have been a revelation for the club since the beginning of the season.

They have produced some eye-catching performances and moments of magic to win games for the Red Devils. Ahead of the game against Aston Villa on Sunday, Ten Hag talked about the young club's talents and what they bring to the team.

"From the start I was confident that they have the potential to do this and now it's about keep moving, keep going and be hungry. We have some exciting players. We also have had such [standout] moments during the season - for instance, the brilliant goal from Garnacho against Everton. We have some very high potentials in this squad. And now we have to perform to high levels," Ten Hag said as quoted from Sky Sports.

"We do it now in some games but on Sunday, for instance, we get an opposition who have a very high level. So that's a challenge to perform there and to get end product from those players on Sunday. So they are the next steps, which have to come," he added.

Ten Hag went on to state that when youngsters are coupled with the experience of players such as Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, it can turn out to be a game-changing formula.

"They bring energy. I think it's always a combination of experience and high potentials. And when they respect each other, and they want to strengthen each other, then you have a team and that is always the objective because every player knows when there is a team you can achieve higher performances and higher levels and so achieve more," Ten Hag said.

